Filling the kettles is the goal for The Bartlesville Salvation Army’s fourth annual Red Kettle Kickoff bell ringing campaign with a home-made spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Nov. 8 at the Adams Blvd Church of Christ, 3700 SE Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville.

The campaign recruits bell ringers for the Christmas season to ring the bells at local Red Kettle donation sites, continuing the 128-year tradition of helping disadvantaged families at Christmas.

Hundred of local families will have a merrier Christmas because of the Red Kettle campaign. The kick off will be held from 6 to 8 pm. Reservations are $25 and can be made by calling 918-336-6454. The event is co-sponsored by The Salvation Army Advisory Board and The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Salvation Army’s Christmas projects according to Chairman Billie Korsunskiy, who heads the Advisory Board. Mike Wilt is the emcee and guest speaker Rick Koch, president of ASAP Energy. Koch has more than 30 years experience as an entrepreneur in retail.

The local Salvation Army, a member of the United Way, has served the area community for more than 100 years. Christmas projects bringing holiday cheer and improving lives include the Angel Tree with gifts for children and Christmas baskets to provide a wonderful dinner for struggling families. More than 248 area families and 558 children were blessed at Christmas last year due to The Salvation Army’s efforts.

Doing the Most Good is the Salvation Army’s motto, which is demonstrated by the 1,035 individuals, including 471 households, helped with assistance for utilities and rent last year. A total of 1,129 individuals, including 690 families, received help from the food pantry. The need is even greater this year with 1,217 individuals, including 711 families, already being helped by the food pantry so far. Local Corps officer Capt. Ian Carr explained 6,771 meals were served and 680 youth were helped with social services.

Local Salvation Army programs range from the Red Shield Club after school program and summer camps for local children to assistance for families with groceries, utilities and rent, and activities for senior citizens. There are also neighborhood block parties to acquaint residents with Salvation Army programs.

The Red Kettle program began in San Francisco in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals were going hungry. After searching for ways to fund his commitment to feed 1,000 of the city’s poorest residents, he remembered that an iron kettle was placed at the ship landing in Liverpool, England, to collect coins to help the poor.

He placed a similar kettle at the Oakland Ferry Landing with a sign that read “Keep the Pot Boiling.” He soon had enough money to provide a bountiful Christmas dinner for the needy. The idea spread across the country to the Boston area within six years and 150,000 Christmas dinners were funded that year. The Salvation Army now assists more than 4,500,000 people at Thanksgiving and Christmas.