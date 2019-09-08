Bartlesville Genealogical Society

Reference Services Director will share her expertise at the meeting

The Bartlesville Genealogical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, in the Bartlesville Public Library’s upstairs meeting room (Conference Room A). The public is invited.

During the 6:30 p.m. Beginner’s Corner portion of the meeting, those present will learn the basics of beginning genealogy. An experienced genealogist will discuss tips and tricks, as well as various places and websites to use including Ancestry.com, while you are accumulating genealogy information.

At the second portion of the meeting, about 7:15 p.m., the guest speaker will be Nadine Hawke, Head of Reference Services at Bartlesville Public Library. Hawke will talk about how to use the new UScan microfilm/microfiche reader to enlarge and enhance news articles. This new reader at the library also allows users to save the newspaper image as a digital file (with multiple file format options) and send it to their email, upload it to the cloud (Google Drive, OneDrive or Dropbox), save it to a flash drive, or print it as a paper copy. Hawke will also discuss the genealogy databases and the new Digital Conversion Station, where patrons can digitize family memories from VHS tapes, tape cassettes and vinyl records.

Hawke oversees both the Reference and Local and Family History Departments and has worked as a Reference Librarian at Bartlesville Public Library since 2008. Before she became a librarian, she worked as a university professor teaching art education classes at Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee State University. She has a background in fine arts, art education and classical studies.

Broadway in Bartlesville!

It’s time to buy tickets for broadway shows coming to Bartlesville

The time has come for ordering single tickets to the productions of Broadway in Bartlesville! for this 18th season. The box office opens from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. so call 918-336-2787 to place your order for the special shows you wish to attend.

Our 2019-2020 season includes the following five musicals; “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Oct. 15; “Jersey Boys,” Nov. 1; “The Choir of Man,” Feb. 6; “An American in Paris,” March 3 and “Bandstand “April 22, 2020.

If season tickets (which are also still available) do not fit your schedule this year, now is the opportunity to grab seats for those productions on the top of your list. If it’s more convenient, go to the Bartlesville Community Center website and select and charge your tickets for your favorite musicals which all begin at 7:30 p.m. this 2019-2020 Broadway season. www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.

100-Mile Sale Space

Spaces are available for those wishing to sell items

Northpoint Assembly of God Church in Dewey (next to Marvin’s) on North Highway 75 is hosting vendors for the 100 Mile Sale to be held on September 13th-14th from 8 AM to 4 PM. A limited number of spaces are available for rent, and reservations must be made by September 10th. Call 918–397-8195 to reserve a space. Fried pies and peanut brittle will be sold during the event.

