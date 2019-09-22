The Oklahoma Music Educators Association has selected the Bartlesville High School Wind Symphony as an honor group for the 2020 Winter Conference in Tulsa in January.

The BHS Wind Symphony, under the direction of Bartlesville High School Band Director Alex Claussen, will be featured in a 30-minute performance during the 2 p.m. concert hour on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the Assembly Hall at the Cox Business Center.

The wind symphony is the varsity concert band at BHS and the students who are selected for this ensemble represent the top wind and percussion instrumentalists in the band program.

To be selected as an OkMEA Honor Group, the 2018-2019 BHS Wind Symphony submitted a recording that was blindly evaluated against all the other submissions by an independent panel of adjudicators who typically consist of university band directors. All submissions are evaluated and ranked. The top groups are then invited to perform at the OkMEA Winter Conference. This year, one university band and seven high school bands from across the state were selected for this honor.

Claussen said, “I am incredibly excited to be able to showcase our hard-working and talented musicians. The last time a Bartlesville band was selected for this honor was in 2002 when the Mid-High Wind Ensemble performed under the direction of Jeff Lawless.”

“To my knowledge, this is the first time our high school band has been selected. We are so proud of our choir and orchestra programs for having been selected for this honor in the past and are delighted to now have the band also be recognized as an OkMEA Honor Group. I look forward to this opportunity for our students, school, and community,” said Claussen.