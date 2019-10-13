Bartians and art enthusiasts have just one more week to experience a traveling exhibit celebrating one of Mexico’s most iconic artists, Frida Kahlo. It will be on display at Bartlesville’s Price Tower Arts Center through Sunday, Oct. 20, and is free and open to the public.

“Your opportunity to see this free display of Frida’s life and art is quickly coming to an end. This is one of the most popular exhibitions we have had a Price Tower in years,” said Price Tower Arts Center Executive Director Rick Loyd. “You should really take advantage of this amazing show.”

The national exhibit explores how Kahlo’s garden, the diversity of plant life in Mexico, and the rich cultural history of the country nourished her creativity.

Kahlo is considered one of the most significant artists of the 20th century. Her body of work, consisting of some 250 paintings and drawings, is both intensely personal and universal in scope, and relies heavily on the natural world.

The Frida Kahlo’s Garden exhibit is part of a much larger show that was hosted at the New York Botanical Garden, and it’s been scaled down to make it accessible for smaller communities to be able to experience Kahlo’s home, garden and works for free.

“We have had some very generous sponsors who helped bring this exhibit and the events throughout the show to Price Tower. These include Oklahoma Arts Council, National Arts for the Humanities, Visit Bartlesville and Arvest Bank,” said Loyd. “In addition, the Price Tower staff and volunteers have taken an extra interest to provide tours, food, and fun for everyone visiting.”

Indeed, visitors to this exhibition will explore iconic photographs of the artist and her home and garden, in addition to reproductions of several of her paintings. The informative exhibit also highlights the native Mexican plants that were grown in her garden, a dress from the Mexican state of Oaxaca where Kahlo sourced many of her dresses, and examples of folk art collected by Kahlo and her husband, Diego Rivera.

Visitors will also learn about Mexican culture, including — traditional festivities, food and drink, and agricultural practices.

Loyd encourages the community to come out and enjoy the free exhibit and learn how the Mexican painter remains an inspiration today.

Along with enjoying the current exhibit, Loyd encourages visitors to support Price Tower Arts Center by becoming members.

“Everyone has an opportunity to help make that happen. Becoming a member and supporting not only the arts within the Tower, but the building itself, is our chance to be a part of art education and the preservation of Frank Lloyd Wright’s only realized skyscraper,” he said. “And it’s right here in our backyard.”

For more information, go to www.pricetower.org/membership

Witness of Faith: The Biblical Art of Sadao Watanabe

The Price Tower staff will soon be preparing for its next exhibition featuring the work of Japan’s foremost Christian artist, Sadao Watanabe. The “Witness of Faith: The Biblical Art of Sadao Watanabe” show opens Nov. 8 and runs through Jan. 5, 2020.

Watanabe converted from Buddhism to Christianity at 17 years old. He soon combined his new faith with an interest in preserving the traditional Japanese folk art of stencil dying, or katazome, by creating colorful representation of biblical scenes that he hoped would speak to his people.

He said, “My task is to stand within the artistic tradition of Japan…Theology will not take deep root in Japanese soil if it is merely an import.”