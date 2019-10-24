What will it take to put Oklahoma public education among the top ten states in the nation?

That question will be the focus of a public panel discussion featuring the superintendents of five area school districts on Thursday, Nov. 7. Panelists will include school district superintendents Chuck McCauley of Bartlesville, Rick Peters of Caney Valley, Nicole Hinkle of Bowring, Vince Vincent of Dewey and Chris Tanner of Nowata.

The panel discussion, which will provide time for questions from the audience, will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Metcalf fellowship hall of St. Luke’s Church, 210 E. 9th St. in Bartlesville.

The event has been organized by Public Education Advocates for Kids (PEAK), a Bartlesville-based volunteer organization formed about three years ago by parents, grandparents and other citizens to support and improve public education.

“Governor Kevin Stitt has stated repeatedly that Oklahoma should move to make its public school system among ‘the top 10’ in the country,” said Dan Droege of the PEAK organizing committee. “This event will be an opportunity for the public to hear directly from school district leaders on how the governor’s goal could be reached.”

“Among the issues that the superintendents are likely to discuss are class sizes, insufficient classroom support, and teacher retention and recruitment,” he said.

Droege said that actions by the Oklahoma legislature in the last two sessions to raise teacher salaries were helpful to teacher retention and morale, but Oklahoma still lags behind all surrounding states in per-pupil spending on public education.

In addition to addressing questions from the audience, the panelists will respond to questions submitted in advance by email to PublicEducationAdvocatesKids@gmail.com or the PEAK Facebook page.

The discussion is one of a series of public forums and panels that PEAK has organized since 2017 to help parents and other community members to better understand the issues facing public schools, particularly problems of school funding.

More information about PEAK can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.