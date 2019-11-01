Thanksgiving and Christmas are fast approaching, which means that we will soon be turning the calendar to 2020. It is at this time of year when we pause to express thanks for the blessings we have received and make plans for the future. For many, it is also a time of sharing by way of charitable gifts.

We at the Bartlesville Community Foundation stand ready to help everyone who seeks to tap into the “Power of Together” and make a tangible impact on this wonderful place we all call home. Our mission is to accomplish far more in Bartlesville than any individual could do alone. As you thoughtfully consider your giving priorities between now and Dec. 31, please know that the BCF is a great way to maximize benefits for both you and your charitable interests.

Think about what matters to you. What are your special interests? Individuals and families who have partnered with the BCF have had a tremendous impact on youth and senior programs, education and the arts, sports and special needs, and the environment and recreation, just to name a few. You too can make sure the things that matter to you today have a secure future and allow tomorrow’s generations to benefit from the wonderful resources in our community.

Many may not realize that it is possible to take care of loved ones and make an impact on the community at the same time. In other words, it doesn’t have to be one or the other. By setting aside just 5-percent through an endowment with the BCF you can provide a permanent source of funding for local organizations and causes of interest to you. And in doing so, you will ensure Bartlesville continues to thrive and make a difference in the lives of others.

Since everyone’s situation is different, donors should contact their respective financial advisor to determine how best to make an impact on both their community and their family.

For the past 20 years, the BCF has been a well-respected, non-profit organization. We strive to be the premier organization that helps everyone, regardless of background or resources, succeed in their realizing their philanthropic goals. Flexibility, simplicity, lower overhead costs, and tax advantages are just a few reasons to consider the BCF. In short, we make it easy for donors.

Those wishing to donate securely online can log onto www.bartlesvillecf.org. Donors can make a donation to any BCF fund or browse to find the funds that match their charitable goals. For a year-end giving brochure, just contact the BCF office.

Our ongoing series of articles about the Bartlesville Community Foundation explores the many ways you too can invest in the organizations and causes important to you. But if you are ready to explore those opportunities now, contact us at 918-337-2287.

Mike Wilt is executive director of the Bartlesville Community Foundation. He can be reached at mike@bartlesvillecf.orgor 918-337-2287.