Claire Chipinda likes a good challenge, and as a senior at Bartlesville High School, she’s taken on several new leadership roles.

She’s president of National Honor Society and president of the senior class, plus she’s enrolled in an internship program, participated in a biomedical program at Tri County Tech and takes concurrent classes at Roger State University.

For her hard work and determination, a panel of judges selected Chipinda as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group, and Truity Credit Union November Student of the Month.

“I feel honored to be given this nomination, and I’m just glad to be selected,” Chipinda said.

Each month, 12 participating schools in northeastern Oklahoma will submit seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, active volunteerism and high moral integrity. A panel of judges reviews the submissions and selects two students of the month.

After high school she plans to attend college, possibly at the University of Oklahoma, to study biochemistry and then on to medical school. Science is her favorite subject, she said.

“It’s always interested me. I really loved AP biology last year, and when I had free time, I’d be reading biology and studying for tests. It was never a chore for me,” she said.

She doesn’t see her responsibilities as intern at Bartlesville’s Adams PARC Post Acute Recovery Center as a chore, either.

Every weekday, from 7 to 9 a.m., Chipinda is observing the work of physical therapists at the center.

“I like seeing the transformations people go through. I get to see people at their most vulnerable and then a few months later, I see them leaving the center stronger and more healthy. I think that’s a really amazing thing to get to witness,” said Chipinda, who maintains a 4.0 grade point average.

She also encourages youth and has volunteered with the cheer program at the YMCA, said Leslie Sexson, BHS counselor.

“Claire talks about how excited all the girls were to have the opportunity to cheer, with the exception of one little girl,” Sexson said. “This little girl would sit by herself and not participate. Once day Claire joined the girl on the floor for the practice. They just talked. Claire was able to relate to the girl, and bring her back to participate with the team. Claire took the time to meet her emotional needs. Clair’s ability to relate to all types of people and her tenacity to continue to work has helped her to grow into a leader.”

Chipinda was born in Zimbabwe and lived there until the age of three before moving to West Virginia. She now visits her birthplace every other summer and said the experience is eye opening.

“I was used to how everything was here so it was kind of a culture shock when I first got there, but I’ve learned so many things and I can closely identify with my Zimbabwe roots today,” she said.

According to Sexson, Chipinda has the moral character that sets her above and beyond her peers.

“Claire is extremely compassionate. She is totally accepting of others and her smile and presence is exceptional. Claire is always seen as hard working and courteous in her actions. She is a natural leader and does it in the inclusive style. She is a great listener and allows others the chance to speak. Her investigative style of learning benefits those around her,” said Sexson. ” Her compassionate skills will lead her into a life that will touch many other people.”