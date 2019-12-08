The Bartlesville Area History Museum will host a holiday open house for children from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18.

Special guests will include Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each child attending will have the opportunity to make an ornament to take home and will also receive a keepsake Christmas bracelet.

The 1957 movie “Christmas Spirit” is a heart-warming story about love, sacrifice and a blended family, scheduled to be shown for all in attendance.

Refreshments will also be served and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready for each child to hear any last minute Christmas wishes. Parents will have an opportunity to take pictures of their children.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave on the 5th Floor, hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome.