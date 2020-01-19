The Women’s Network will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Bartlesville Public Library.

Joe Williams, speaker, will present a talk about his spiritual pilgrimage entitled “Sorting Out, Taking In and Letting Go” while on the Camino de Santiago.

Williams will share reflections of his pilgrimage when he hiked 500 miles over the Pyrenees of southern France and across the steppes of northern Spain to the tomb of St. James the apostle. Camino de Santiago is one of the major Christian pilgrimages in the world.

This will be an opportunity to hear the historical story of the Camino, about insights into his journey, what it taught him, and how it can be applied to both women and men today. Williams will share what led him on his trek, as well as the many experiences he had along the way. He will address it from his perspective as a writer as well as from the stories of other people he met, of all ages and nationalities.

Williams came to Bartlesville in 1975 with TRW Reda Pump. He formed his own management consulting firm in 1985 . He has worked with companies such as General Dynamics, Merck, McGraw-Hill, Prudential,Federal Reserve Bank, Target, as well as companies in Canada, South Africa, Bermuda, and Australia.

He holds a bachelor’s and a master degree from OSU. He served as a lieutenant in the US Army in the late 1960s, and was a journalist in Rome, Italy for the Daily American newspaper in the early 1970s.

He has authored books on Bartlesville, Wooloroc, and Philmont, and writes a monthly op ed column for the Examiner-Enterprise. He holds more than 100 awards for his writing and design work. He has been involved with numerous nonprofit organization. S

Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins promptly 7 p.m. Public is welcome.