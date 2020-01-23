Wine, tapas and a live flamenco guitar player. It will all be under one roof at Bartlesville’s Fr. Lynch Hall, located at 8th St. and Keeler Ave. near St. John School this Saturday night.

The OKM Music event will feature an exclusive dinner and a selection of fine wines, said Brittney Berling, OKM director of development, marketing and public relations. More information can be found at www.okmmusic.org/taste-of-spain

1. Tell us a little bit about Ronald Radford.

Ronald Radford is known internationally as the American master of the Flamenco guitar. He began his career as a student of the legendary Flamenco guitarist Carlos Montoya, and is the only person to be awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in Flamenco. He traveled throughout Spain studying the music of the Spanish gypsies and has performed around the world as a musical ambassador for the state department.

2. How did the OKM staff discover him?

He was recommended by our long-time patron, friend, and performer Narnie Roll.

3. Can you give us a preview of some of the menu/wine items?

Food will be provided by Chef Nook of the Copper Restaurant, and the menu will include four courses of Spanish favorites such as gazpacho, ceviche, empanadas, jamon serrano, and more. Seven wines will be provided for tasting – all of Spanish origin, as well as sangria.

4. What other OKM events are in the works this year?

The annual OKM Festival will be June 12-18. Mark your calendar! More information to come shortly.

5. When will the summer festival line-up be announced?

Soon!

— Emily Droege