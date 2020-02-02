The second annual Grove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Car, Truck and Motorcycle show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 at the Grove Civic Center, 18th & South Main.

Early registration is $15 by March 2 and $20 at the door from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. The first 50 registered will receive goodie bags and dash plaques. Trophies will be awarded for best in show, people’s choice and sponsor’s choice.

First and second place awards for cars and trucks in the following categories: pre-World War II, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s 1970s, 1990s, 2000s, rat rod, orphan, and foreign and first and second for motorcycles. There will be a cash award for the club with the most participants.

The show will also include door prizes, 50-50 pot, music and concession stand. Admission is free to the public.

To receive a registration form, email: gcpaaalumni@gmail.com. For questions contact Ronnie 918-260-5196 or Karen 918-314-1765.

All fundraising efforts by Grove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association go for projects benefiting the Grove Police Department.