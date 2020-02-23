Celebrate spring at the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Style Show and Salad Luncheon being planned for April 17.

The fun will begin at 11 a.m. at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church, 5111 Nowata Road, and will also include door prizes and a silent auction.

Co-chairs Jane Hodges and Lois Bass will narrate the event with fashions and accessories provided by Dillard’s.

Tickets are $20 and will be available from auxiliary members or by calling 918-397-4651. Members are also acquiring sponsorships from area businesses and residents.

The style show is a major fundraiser for the auxiliary, which is nearly 50 years old and supports the many social activities and projects of The Salvation Army. The auxiliary was established in 1972 by local civic-minded women to raise public awareness of The Salvation Army, to facilitate services to the needy, and to strengthen the financial base of the local Salvation Army. The auxiliary is open to all area women and meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month at The Salvation Army Citadel, 101 North Bucy, preceded by a social time at 10 am.

Activities benefiting from the auxiliary include:

• Scholarships for children to attend the week-long Salvation Army summer camp and provide duffel bags and the needed personal hygiene items for each child.

• Supplies and scholarships for children to attend the Red Shield Club (an after-school and summer program for children).

• Youth Council Sponsorship for local youth (Youth Council is a gathering of young people from the Arkansas/Oklahoma Division providing fellowship opportunities for the youth to grow in their faith and walk with the Lord).

• Annual Passion Project — Musical instruments purchased for the youth music program.

• Christmas Assistance for those in need, including boxes of food and Christmas gifts. Members also help ring bells at local businesses for the Red Kettle Drive and with the Angel Tree.

• Boxes for the Christmas Food Drive.

• Fall Festival — Outreach Ministry and Red Shield Club event with games and food.

• Women’s Ministry — Women’s Bible Study, Home League Women’s Ministry.

• Food pantry for Social Services.

• Home Energy Aid Program — Helping people keep their utilities turned on. The funds are matched by the utility company.

• Mexico Children’s Home — Salvation Army-owned orphanage.