During its first three decades as an incorporated community, Bartlesville drew in a significant number of new residents of Polish, German, Italian Hispanic, Asian and African-American descent.

For the most part, the newcomers were of modest means, and they often lived in their own tightly knit neighborhoods, mostly west of the railroad tracks, among people of similar backgrounds.

Longtime Bartlesville resident Joe Jones, 83, recalls his father’s westside cafe “The Golden Pumpkin Cafe” at Seventh Street and Santa Fe.

“Oh the old hood was evenly mixed, black, Mexican, and a few whites. All located at 7th and Santa Fe. And we all just got along real well. Those were the days, good but tough,” Jones said.

The cafe opened after World War I and operated for several years before being torn down in the early 1960s, Jones said.

Jones still has memories of the small “box-looking building.” He described it as a modern day QuikTrip that sold everything from milk, bread, candy and cigarettes.

“My father also sold hamburgers, hot dogs, stews, but his special was chili. He had a little sign above the order window that read ‘our chili is so good we eat it ourselves’,” Jones said.

His father, William H. “Skeets” Jones, served in the U.S. Army as a cook in France during the first world war, he said.

“He had less good things to eat and drink than the white troops did,” Jones said. “Man in those days it was tough. No one had any money. I remember the time I was able to work in the cafe to give the old man a break.”

He also recollected some of the regular restaurant customers, like “Mr. 5’ by 5.’”

“He was 5 feet tall and 5 feet wide and about 420 pounds,” Jones said. “There was also the lunch bunch (a cement crew) and Diego Gomez. He loved to eat peanut patties and drink strawberry pop.”

By the 1940s, a couple more cafes opened nearby, but “The Golden Pumpkin Cafe” eventually closed down, and Jones said he tore it down in 1962.