The 68th annual Bartlesville District Science Fair was held Feb. 21-22 at the Phillips 66 Research Center.

More than 300 students from Washington, Rogers, Osage and Nowata counties participated in the educational event. The numerous awards included scholarships, cash prizes, and opportunities for further competition at the state and international level.

Nearly 200 science professionals and enthusiasts volunteered to make the 2020 Bartlesville District Science Fair a success. Each student had the opportunity to present his or her project to category and/or special award judges.

Science fair director Gabriella Farnham said, “We are grateful to our amazingly qualified board, judges, volunteers, and science teachers who help students to pursue their curiosity and explore real science while practicing organizational and presentation skills.

“STEM education strengthens our Bartlesville community. We were honored to be visited by Sen. (Julie) Daniels and Reps. (Derrel) Fincher and (Judd) Strom. Their presence showed the students that science education is valued at the highest levels of Oklahoma governance. We also thank the parents who we know were up late that last week.”

Approximately 30 students will advance to the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair at Oklahoma State University in March.

Additionally, three projects were selected for higher competition at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which will be held May 10-15 in Anaheim, California.

Michael Brockman will present his project, “Purifying Water with Artificial Intelligence.” Liam Wisner will present, “Going Up in Vapor; The Effects of Vaping on Mental Capacity.” Kate Boudreaux will present “Pinned in Fire: Effects That Thermal Processing has on the Working Properties of a Steel Bobby Pin.”

First alternate to ISEF is Joyce Yang with “Water Conservation in Soil;” second alternates are the team of Bryce Goodin, Colton McCullough, and Caleb Cochran with “Conserving Water through the Filtration and Recyclation of Graywater in a Domestic System.”

The Bartlesville High School students will be accompanied by their BHS teachers Cheryl Fentress, Tonya Knollmeyer and Gary Layman. Travel to ISEF is sponsored by the BDSF and generous sponsorship from Phillips 66, Chevron Phillips, and ConocoPhillips.

The 2020 BDSF particpants are listed below. A complete list is available at www.BartlesvilleDSF.org.

Junior-Senior Division:

Aadhi Ayyappan, “How much does a crowd affect a free throw shooter”, Junior Behavioral & Social Sciences(3rd),

Adam Lodrigueza’ “Who Has the Worst Attention?”, Oklahoma State Science Fair,Senior Behavioral & Social Sciences(1st)

Alex Cary & Victor San Juan Gonzalez, “Where the Wild Things Grow”, Oklahoma State Science Fair (alt), Senior Biological Sciences(2nd)

Ashley Ramsey & Tanner Benbrook, “A Gyre Situation”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Environmental(1st)

Bennett Dillsaver, “Bacteria can fix it!”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Biological Sciences(1st)

Brendon Lydon, “Speed Vs Sport”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Medical and Health Sciences(1st)

Bryce Goodin, Colton McCullough & Caleb Cochran’ “Conserving Water through the Filtration and Recyclation of Greywater in a Domestic System”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Engineering(1st), Rogers State University, US Agency for International Development Award(USAID), International Science and Engineering Fair(ISEF) - 2nd alt

Calli Proctor, “Does the dominance of your brain affect the subject that you succeed in most?”, Junior Behavioral & Social Sciences(3rd)

Campbell Craig & Ella Butler, “Not Enough Enamel?”, Senior Medical and Health Sciences(3rd)

Catherine Sheffield’ “Determining the Best Medicine for Pseudomonas Infected Skin Without Hypersensitivity”, Oklahoma State Science Fair (alt), Junior Medical and Health Sciences(2nd), Washington-Nowata County Medical Society(2nd)

Charlie Olsen, “Wind Tunnel Modifications: Closed System Vs. Open System”, Senior Physics(3rd), United States Air Force Science Awards

Connor Bastings, “The Heart of Sports”, Junior Medical and Health Sciences(3rd)

Daniela Ferguson, “Scanning the Past: Ground Penetrating Radar Surveys for Unmarked Graves Comparing Imaging Signatures”, Senior Physics(1st), Oklahoma State Science Fair, Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers Senior(2nd), Bartlesville Amateur Radio Club, Rogers State University, United States Air Force Science Awards

Elise Argo & Madison Heckelsberg, “Swabs vs Stickers”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Medical and Health Sciences(2nd)

Ella Higgs, “Ants vs. Pesticides”, Junior Biological Sciences(2nd), Oklahoma State Science Fair, Bartlesville Garden Center: Junior Division(3rd)

Emilyn Rainbolt, “Drop Shot”, Junior Physics(3rd)

Emma McHale, “Filter It Out!”, Junior Environmental(3rd), American Meteorological Society

Emma Sanderson, “The Effect of Aggregate Size on Concrete Strength”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Engineering(2nd), Bartlesville Amateur radio Club, United States Air Force Science Awards

Evan Gunter, “The Effect of Synthetic Rubber Hardness on Tire Durability and Traction”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Physics(2nd), Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers Senior(1st), Society of Plastics Engineers, United States Navy Office of Naval Research Senior

Gage Swanson, “Fizzy Flora”, Junior Biological Sciences(3rd)

Harshini Anand, “Engineering or Aesthetics?”, Junior Engineering(3rd)

Ian Holdman, “The effect of regulated conditions on plants.”, Oklahoma State Science Fair (alt), Junior Biological Sciences(2nd), Bartlesville Garden Center: Junior Division(1st)

Isabella Cavaceci, “Sight Reading Difficulties”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Behavioral & Social Sciences(2nd)

Isabella Morrison, “Probiotics = gut health?”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Chemistry(1st)

Jaron Miller, “Flickering Information”, Junior Mathematical and Computer Sciences(3rd)

Joyce Yang, “Water Conservation in Soil”, International Science and Engineering Fair(ISEF)- 1st alt, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Environmental(1st), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stockholm Junior Water Prize

Kate Boudreaux, “Pinned in Fire: Effects That Thermal Processing Has on the Working Properties of a Steel Bobby Pin”, International Science and Engineering Fair(ISEF)- Finalist, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Engineering(1st), Oklahoma Corporation Commission Junior, Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers Junior(2nd), United States Navy Office of Naval Research Junior

Kelly Featherston, “Flour Alternatives”, Junior Medical and Health Sciences(3rd)

Kendall Martin, “Which grass prevents soil erosion?”, American Meteorological Society, Senior Environmental(3rd), Bartlesville Garden Center: Senior Division(2nd)

Kessi Cabler, “Where Did The Waves Go?”, Senior Mathematical and Computer Sciences(3rd), Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Landon Bidleman, “What is the most accurate load for Sierra Matchking 120 grain 0.264 bullet for 6.5 Creedmoor?”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Physics(1st)

Ledi Mull, “The effect of saltwater on a freshwater plant and freshwater on a saltwater plant.”, Junior Environmental(2nd), Bartlesville Garden Center: Junior Division(2nd), Stockholm Junior Water Prize

Liam Gargett, “Frozen Two Time”, United States Metric Association

Liam Wisner, “Going Up In Vapor; The Effects of Vaping on Mental Capacity”, International Science and Engineering Fair(ISEF)- Finalist, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Behavioral & Social Sciences(1st), American Psychological Association

Lisa Brown, “Seed Spacing”, Senior Earth & Space Sciences(3rd)

Logan Cates, “How does sunlight affect plant growth”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Earth & Space Sciences(2nd), Bartlesville Garden Center: Senior Division(1st)

Logan Van Peursem, “Effectiveness of Soundproofing Materials”, Oklahoma Corporation Commission Junior

Luke Gilliland, “Does attendance affect GPA”, Senior Behavioral & Social Sciences(2nd)

Madison Chaffin, “Is There a Paint That Can Serve As a Universal Coating?”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Chemistry(2nd)

Maggie Wendtland, “Does Olaplex Do as it Claims?”, Senior Chemistry(3rd)

Maurie Armstrong, “An investigation into the transparency and accuracy of the ingredient list in medicated dog shampoos”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Chemistry(1st), American Chemical Society Senior, United States Navy Office of Naval Research Senior

Meaghan Gornall, “Vitamin C in Orange Juice”, Junior Chemistry(3rd)

Mia Ferguson, “How do different soil types affect the amplitude of longitudinal waves?”, Senior Environmental(2nd), Bartlesville Garden Center: Senior Division(3rd)

Michael Brockman, “Purifying Water with Artificial Intelligence”, International Science and Engineering Fair(ISEF)- Finalist, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Mathematical and Computer Sciences(1st), Mu Alpha Theta Math Club, Rogers State University, United States Navy Office of Naval Research Senior, Yale Science and Engineering Association

Morgan King, “Quantifying the Ratio of Particles Produced by Cosmic Rays and Nuclear Decay Events”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Earth & Space Sciences(1st), NASA Earth System Science Award, RICOH Sustainable Development Award

Morgan Sanders, “Are You POSITIVE That’s Clean?”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Biological Sciences(1st)

Owen King, “Does google chrome tabs cause computer slowness”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Mathematical and Computer Sciences(2nd)

Quincey Turner, “Is Solar Power Just Blowing Hot Air?”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Senior Engineering(3rd), Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Reid Foust, “The effects of active ingredients on bacteria”, Washington-Nowata County Medical Society(3rd)

Robby Buck, “MagLev Train”, Junior Physics(2nd), The ASM International Foundation, Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers Junior(1st)

Ryan Fouts, “Water Wheel Efficiency”, American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Senior Division

Samantha Guernsey, “Popeye’s Spinach”, Stockholm Junior Water Prize

Samarah Robinson, “European Beauty or Cultural Beauty?”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Behavioral & Social Sciences(1st)

Samuel Farris, “Time to Train”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Mathematical and Computer Sciences(1st)

Suchi Jain, “Hacking the Air Gap: Stealing Data from a Computer that isn’t connected to the Internet”, Senior Mathematical and Computer Sciences(2nd), United States Air Force Science Awards

Tatiana Naylor, “Gender Response to Frustration”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Behavioral & Social Sciences(1st)

Thomas Parsley, “Structural Support Testing”, Junior Engineering(2nd), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Junior Division, United States Navy Office of Naval Research Junior

TJ Hawkins, “How much energy is stored in different types of foods.”, Oklahoma State Science Fair (alt), Junior Chemistry(2nd), American Chemical Society Junior, United States Navy Office of Naval Research Junior

Trenton Taylor, “Battle of the Ages”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Behavioral & Social Sciences(2nd)

Trisa Ostermeier, “Which age group uses their smartphones the most?”, Senior Behavioral & Social Sciences(2nd)

Tristen Trowbridge, “Empathy Instinct”, Senior Behavioral & Social Sciences(3rd)

Vanessa Gilliard, “Soil Health”, Junior Biological Sciences(3rd)

Zoe Thompson, “A Study of Peripheral Vision: Light eyes vs. Dark eyes”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Medical and Health Sciences(1st)

Homeschool

Max Landers, “DNA Extraction”, Oklahoma State Science Fair, Junior Biological Sciences(1st), Broadcom Masters Scientist Challenge, Washington-Nowata County Medical Society(1st)

Elementary Division:

Central Middle School

Adit Paul, “Milk ~= Plastic (How to turn Milk into Plastic)”, Grades 4-6 Biological Sciences, Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE)

Dillon Mehta, “Why do leaves change color?”, Grades 4-6 Biological Sciences, Washington-Nowata County Medical Society, Bartlesville Garden Center, Inc., BroadCom Masters Scientist Challenge

Abir Kulkarni, “My name is Bond, Hydrogen Bond!”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences, Science Fair Committee Special Awards

Veronica McGill & Vivian Symes, “Whats a Dogs Favorite Surface to Sleep on?”, Grades 4-6 Teams

Dewey Elementary School

Addison Russell, “What Liquid Solution is the Best Food for Yeast”, Grades 4-6 Biological Sciences

Olivia Croucher, “Want to suSTAIN a white smile?”, Grades 4-6 Biological Sciences

Pyper Ackley, “No Pressure!”, Grades 4-6 Biological Sciences

Isabel Thoreson, “Soda Geyser!”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Wyatt Engelbert, “Cool It Pops!”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Hoover Elementary School

Lishitha Kollati, “Slime K-Mystery(Chemistry) Revealed!”, Grades 1-3 Physical Sciences

Larkin Bailey Elementary School

Kennedy Hills, “Different light, different growth?”, Bartlesville Garden Center, Inc.

Olivia Ransom, “Do Plants Need Water?”, Bartlesville Garden Center, Inc.

Gracie Newkirk, “Soap Power”, Grades 4-6 Biological Sciences, Science Fair Committee Special Awards

Joshua Banes, “Yeasty Beasties”, Grades 4-6 Biological Sciences

Allie Charloe, “Natural Energy”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Ben Stewart, “Cookie Keeper”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Courtney Engelman, “Buttermilk Biscuit Blunder”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Gabrielle Brown, “Sweet Science”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

John Lawson, “Thermal Conduction-Transfer of Vibrational Energy”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Kyle Swofford, “Melting Comets”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Sydney Wagner, “Solar SMores”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Zoey Garrett, “Under Pressure”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Mills Elementary School - Director’s Award

Jason Demuth, “”, Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Teacher Awards

Dara Adepoju, “Fidget Spinner Electromagnetic Generator”, American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE)

Jake Henley, “Temperature Blast”, Grades 1-3 Physical Sciences

Tanner Eveland, “Popping Science”, Grades 1-3 Physical Sciences

Adelyn Wederski, “Put Your Senses to the Test”, Grades 4-6 Biological Sciences

Reese Barber, “Tooth Stain Or Not Tooth Stain”, Grades 4-6 Biological Sciences

Christopher Williams, “Pollution Effects on Pond Water”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Dara Adepoju, “Fidget Spinner Electromagnetic Generator”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Elise Thompson, “Catching Stardust”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Hailey Troulakis, “Dog vs human saliva”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Kennedy Smith, “You Sunk My Battleship”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Tysen Townsend, “Water Wheel”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Kodi McAlvain & Jacqueline Valladares, “Salt Crystal Growth VS. Sugar Crystal Growth”, Grades 4-6 Teams

Peyton Woody & Alexa Keith, “Egg Dab”, Grades 4-6 Teams

Takoda Tanner & Evan Luelf, “Egg Drop Drop”, Grades 4-6 Teams

McKinley Hulse, “Which Gummy Bear Will Grow the Biggest?”, Science Fair Committee Special Awards

Northeast Elementary School

Cash Mark, “To Grow or Not to Grow”, Bartlesville Garden Center, Inc.

Stephanie Lee, “How Electricity is Generated”, Grades 1-3 Physical Sciences

Jillian Martin, “Who’s The Fastest?”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences, Science Fair Committee Special Awards

Kaitlyn Vaughn & Mandi Bailey, “Eggspansion”, Grades 4-6 Teams

Numidia Itibrout, “Can we use magnets to create an endless source of energy?”, Science Fair Committee Special Awards

Ranch Heights Elementary School

Emily Liu, “Can Seeds survive under extreme conditions?”, Grades 1-3 Biological Sciences, Bartlesville Garden Center, Inc.

Andrew Pan & Cody Laxson, “Happy Yeast”, Grades 4-6 Teams

Saint John Catholic School

Sarah Fiedler, “Germ Busters”, Grades 1-3 Biological Sciences

Andrew Pu, “Storm Glass”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Avalynn Brinkley, “What Keeps Apples From Turning Brown?”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Jonathan Gallery, “What Cleans Oil Off the Ground the Best?”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences, The Lemelson Early Inventor Award

Maddie Mellen, “Out of This World”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences, BroadCom Masters Scientist Challenge

Nora Pu, “Crystal Geode Eggs”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Wayside Elementary School

Anika Mehta, “Tooth fairy approved”, Grades 1-3 Biological Sciences

Anna Compton, “The Orbeez Breakdown”, Grades 1-3 Physical Sciences, American Chemical Society

Avnee Pansare, “Bright Light”, Grades 1-3 Physical Sciences

Margaret King, “Gone with the Germs”, Grades 1-3 Physical Sciences

Jonathan Lai, “Edible Indicators - What a Colorful World”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences, Bartlesville Garden Center, Inc.

Peter King, “Smells Tasty”, Grades 4-6 Physical Sciences

Eliza Miller & Afton Miller, “Wrecking Ball”, Grades 4-6 Teams

Wesleyan Christian School

Isabella Kimmer, “Protect the Dermis”, Grades 4-6 Biological Sciences