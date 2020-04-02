When Dua Lipa first came onto the scene with her debut album, debuting her lead single, “New Rules”, it would’ve been easy to see her as a possible one-hit-wonder, as she had been totally untested in modern pop markets. But she surprised everyone, continuing to release singles that performed well, both as a featured artist and as the lead.

Now, with the release of her sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia”, she is reassuring her place as the new “Queen Of Pop.”

The lead single of the album, “Don’t Start Now”, is a prime example of what makes this album work. Just as the title implies, there is an equal blend of new and innovative sounds combined with nostalgic, ’80s-inspired synthetic flares. A firm baseline floats through this song as Dua Lipa delivers a break-up song proving that she is completely “over” the ex.

Another highlight of the album is the single “Physical”. In this song, Dua Lipa creates a soundscape that surpasses any that she has made before. A bouncing baseline gives this song a nice groove until the anthemic, dance-club ready chorus enters. This song, along with others on the album, such as “Good In Bed”, all establish an over-arcing theme of romance and lust.

Just like the two songs already mentioned, this album is incredibly danceable. That being said, it is not the vapid, meaningless dance that was prevalent during the disco era, but the melancholic club anthems that artist like Robyn defined. Not to mention, Dua Lipa is just incredibly talented as a singer.

An orchestral ensemble opens one of the other highlights of the album, “Love Again”. This orchestral opening then gives way to what sounds like an old radio sample. This sample provides the main instrumental hook to the song, which gives the song a very interesting nostalgic sound. Not to mention, it is just catchy.

Pop music is so often written off as incredibly shallow or meaningless. Dua Lipa redefines this, as she maintains an incredibly in-touch pop sensibility while still maintaining a personal and introspective nature.

She even takes on gender roles on “Boys Will Be Boys”. The song turns a harsh light at the dismissal of inappropriate behavior from men. When men are known to be doing something bad, such as talking in an inappropriate way about a coworker to his friends, many tend to let it go by saying “boys will be boys.” Dua Lipa questions why it is okay for women to be expected to not be out after dark, and worries that kids will follow these bad men because they model what they see. The message is well-trodden in the “Me Too” era, but still completely relevant, as things still have not changed.

The entire album is filled with quality and the only low moment comes in a song titled “Pretty Please”. That being said, the only truly negative thing that could be said on it is that is merely boring, rather than actually bad. Besides that, this album is pop perfection and stands to prove Dua Lipa’s ability as an artist. She has to vocal power and songwriting ability to stay in the spotlight, as she should be. This will go down as one of the best albums of the year.