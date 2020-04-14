Without the activity of a hectic school schedule when all the events are crammed into a few weeks, the news in small towns gets a little sketchy. Not that the news isn’t available; it’s the news that’s fit to print that seems be failing.

At this writing, there are two school activities:

The cafeteria is distributing hot meals on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. Along with those meals, each student is given a packaged case with four breakfast meals and for lunches to be taken home. From the information I received, this schedule is ongoing until the summer schedule kicks in.

The Cherokee Nation has posted its voucher application for the 2020-21 school clothes program. In order to qualify, students must be enrolled with the Cherokee Nation. The applications should be turned in before June 15, either by hand delivery to the Distribution Center in Nowata or by mail to the address listed on the application.

I want to take a little space to thank the editor of this newspaper for printing the mask pattern last week. I have several family members who need masks. With the shortage of masks in the medical field, there are a lot of sewing machines being dusted off . For those of you who remember Rosie the Riveter from the WWII era, I think Mary the Mask Maker from 2020 would be a happier reminder of these trying times.

It is evident that the American Spirit is alive and well throughout this country. With manufacturers willing to retrofit machinery for emergency medical supplies and the ability of citizens to step out of their comfort zone, we are recovering. We may have become a little complacent, but our Yankee ingenuity is alive and well.

Those of us who fall in the most vulnerable age category can still make an effort to check on our neighbors. It is also important to keep family members informed of any changes we are experiencing. It is better to make a daylight run than a midnight dash for medical help.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.