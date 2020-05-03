“Books are the plane, the train, and the road. They are the destination and the journey.” Yes, absolutely. Thanks, Anna Quindlen.

When we’d like to get away, but must stay at home, we can still travel and have adventures. If you are looking for escape, I have recommendations for your next book get-away.

Destination: China, “Lost on Planet China” by J. Maarten Troost

Experience this vast and complex country, with stops in Beijing, the Forbidden City, and the Great Wall. The author observes with fresh eyes, sharing his reflections, along with doses of history and dashes of wry humor. Go along for the ride on a sometimes bumpy, but always entertaining journey, and learn more about what Troost describes as “One man’s attempt to understand the world’s most mystifying nation.”

Destination: Egypt, “Down the Nile” by Rosemary Mahoney

Rowing down the river with Mahoney is one harrowing experience after another. Hop aboard as she travels over 100 miles down the Nile in a fisherman’s skiff. She describes the great river as “a rare instance of a fantastical preconception matched by reality,” and relates, “I rode with a little bit of fear and a great deal of joy.” Reading this book you are immersed in a dangerous true adventure.

Destination: Rome, “Four Seasons in Rome” by Anthony Doerr

What is it like to spend a year in Rome, along with your spouse and 6-month old twins? Doerr shares day-to-day details of learning to live in a foreign country while navigating parenthood, sharing insights and inspiration, and a peek into the creative process. “Leave home … leave the familiar. Only then, such as buying bread, eating vegetables, even saying hello, become new all over again.”

Destination: Nepal, “Into Thin Air” by Jon Krakauer

In 1996 the author joined a group of climbers attempting the ascent of Mount Everest. Krakauer writes, “I quickly came to understand that climbing Everest was primarily about enduring pain,” adding, “Above 26,000 feet, the line between appropriate zeal and reckless summit fever becomes grievously thin.” Here is a riveting reading experience, intense and gripping.

And if you want to explore the world a little at a time, try sampling the genre of travel writing. These are not guide books. They are the personal experiences of intrepid travelers. Here are two anthologies you can dip into to begin the enjoyment of travel reading:

The Best American Travel Writing series – new editions every year, selected by a different well-known author each year..

The Best of Outside – selections from writing published in Outside magazine. These are tales of true adventures related by those who dared to take them.

