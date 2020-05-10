This is the second installment of an interview with Elbert Alexander, which Joe Todd conducted on July 23, 2019, in Muskogee. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

(The column picks up with Alexander discussing his assignment to Fairbanks, Alaska.)

Todd: What was your average day up there?

Alexander: We didn’t know when we were going to get up and I played ball most of the time, so I didn’t have to get out and do that training.

T: Did you play baseball?

A: We played baseball, basketball and football.

T: What did you do in your off time?

A: I would go to the gym and spend a lot of time. There were very few females up there, but a lot of soldiers had their wives up there. A lot of the guys had volunteered for the draft, but I was drafted and they made it hard on me. They didn’t think I wanted to be in the Army and I didn’t.

T: What maneuvers did you go on?

A: We stayed on maneuvers, night and day. In the wintertime, we didn’t have to go much, because it got 50 below zero and it stayed about 20 below zero. Oh, it was cold, and my nose froze on the tip end.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Alaska?

A: I think playing ball.

T: How long were you in Alaska?

A: Two winters.

T: Did you have forced marches?

A: Yes, we had to go a mile before we ate breakfast.

T: What did you carry on the forced marches?

A: I carried a 57 mm recoilless rifle. That rifle mess up ears. You shoot it from your shoulder and it fired a big shell and would shoot a mile. We had a forward observer to see if we were hitting what we shot at. They would tell on the radio how to adjust our fire.

T: How many in the crew of that gun?

A: We had nine men.

T: What did you do?

A: I was an observer to see that everyone did their job.

T: Were you the gun captain?

A: Yes.

T: What did each man do?

A: Some carried ammunition and each man could carry five to 10 rounds. We had a tripod that you could shoot from or your shoulder. One guy carried the tripod and another guy carried the rifle.

T: How does a recoilless rifle work?

A: The casing has holes in it and the gun wasn’t supposed to recoil.

T: Did the Russians ever approach your area?

A: We could hear the MIGs come over about once a month. A siren would go off to let us know. We were told they had gotten off course.

T: What about the wildlife?

A: You could see wildlife come up to your door, deer and everything. There were polar bears, and they were pretty and white and they were not afraid of you.

T: What would you do when you went to town?

A: We wore civilian clothes and we would go to the stores and go shopping. We were on duty eight hours and then we were free.

T: Did you have any contact with the Eskimos?

A: No, they stayed in camps and we were not permitted to go there.

T: From Alaska, where did you go?

A: I came to Fort Lewis, Washington, and was discharged and came back to Muskogee.

T: When were you discharged?

A: October 1957.

T: What did you do after you got your discharge?

A: I went back to Tyler and got a job building houses. We built them in a factory and put them on trucks and sent them all over the world. I was a foreman on the roofs. I built roofs for nine years.

T: What was the name of the company?

A: National Homes. I worked there nine years then came back to Muskogee.

T: Where did you meet your wife?

A: She was from Tyler.

T: What is her name?

A: Virginia.

T: What did you do when you came back to Muskogee?

A: I started doing plumbing.

T: When did you retire?

A: I’m still working. People call me to do a little work.

T: Would you join the Army again?

A: No. I just got married and had a job teaching and I was drafted. It was awful. They put me with volunteers and they didn’t have a job and volunteered the draft, but I had a good job, was married and just finished college. I was deferred four times going to college.

T: I’d like to do a word association. I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction.

A: OK.

T: The first one is Basic Training.

A: It was rough. It was hot in the day and you were wringing wet and you couldn’t change clothes, then it got cold at night.

T: Troop ship.

A: It was kind of bad. Five days of seeing soldiers sick. It almost made you sick.

T: Alaska.

A: I liked Alaska because I liked the outdoors and I was playing ball. I even coached a ball team. We couldn’t go anywhere in the wintertime because there was no daylight.

T: Franklin Roosevelt.

A: He gave me some new clothes and I didn’t want to pull them off. I was 6 years old. I was crazy about Roosevelt.

T: Harry Truman.

A: I thought Truman did a good job. He was a smart president. He was close to Oklahoma, he was from Missouri.

T: Dwight Eisenhower.

A: I thought he was a smart president. He was an Army man.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

A: I’m a deacon in church and like to help people and be a servant. I like mankind. That is a God-given trait. I have five girls all over Texas, and one boy. My son is a doctor. He went to Germany and was teaching school, and he is now in Berlin. He was a captain in the military police, and when he got his M.D., he went back to Germany.

T: What is his name?

A: Rodney Alexander.

T: Anything else you want to talk about?

A: That is about it.

T: Sir, this is a very good interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

A: Thank you.