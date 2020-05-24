Chances. How many should a person get? One, two, three? Who gets to decide how many you or I deserve? I’m almost 58 years old and I’ve made mistakes. I’ve said things the wrong way, done things that I shouldn’t, and definitely thought things I shouldn’t. I’m glad that for the most part, I’ve had chances to change my life when I’ve needed them.

Mark and I were both raised in Christian homes and were taught right from wrong. We are both also preacher’s kids. That adds another layer to the story and if you ask most PKs they will laugh and tell you that they got into all kinds of mischief growing up. I tried to stay out of trouble, but did find it occasionally. Mark found it way more often than me.

I have known Mark since I was 10 years old. I was friends with his sister, Val, and though I had a huge crush on him, I was just his sister’s friend that he and his brother, Jimbo liked to scare. Believe me, they were excellent at it. One night they put pantyhose on their heads and went outside with water guns or BB guns, I really don’t remember. I just remember them scratching on the screen and scaring us half to death. Maybe that is why I still am scared to sleep in the house alone? Thanks, babe!

I moved to Florida at 16, and my senior year of college headed back to Maine for the summer. Who was there too? The magnificent Mark! I met up with him again and now the 3 years difference in our ages didn’t mean so much. After my first time seeing him, Val asked me what he had told me about how he had ended up in Maine. I told her that he said he’d gotten kicked out of college, lived for awhile with family in Georgia, and then headed to Maine to get his life back together. She smiled and exclaimed, “He told you the truth!” She told me later that she knew it was going to be okay if we dated because he had trusted me to give me the gory details of what had happened in his life. He decided to trust me to give him a chance.

I think part of the reason it was easy for me to not judge Mark was because I hadn’t had a lot of relationships before him. I didn’t have trauma from rejection and hurt from the past. When it comes to chances, the real test is when we have been hurt by people and situations, and choose to give them a chance anyway. We say to ourselves, “I am going to risk being hurt in order to trust.” What a gift we give to an individual when we choose not to judge their future based on their past.

Matthew 7:1-5 The Voice says, “If you judge other people, then you will find that you, too, are being judged. Indeed, you will be judged by the very standards to which you hold other people. Why is it that you see the dust in your brother’s or sister’s eye, but you can’t see what is in your own eye? Don’t ignore the wooden plank in your eye while you criticize the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eyelashes. That type of criticism and judgement is a sham! Remove the plank from your own eye, and then perhaps you will be able to see clearly how to help your brother flush out the sawdust.”

Matthew is telling us we’ve all got problems. Before you point out the other person’s problem, take care of your own, then MAYBE, you’ll see clear enough to really grasp what is going on in their life. I’m working on this. I’m listening to the words I say. I’m checking my heart for judgement. I’m asking forgiveness from God and people if I cross the line and cause hurt.

Emotions are running high right now. We are into week 8 or more of quarantine. Political shenanigans are at an all time high. Racial tension is palpable from horrible situations that have happened in our world. My encouragement to you is to search your heart and see if there are relationships that need to be mended. Maybe there are chances that need to be given and that opportunity could be just what is needed for success in someone’s life. Let’s be people that don’t give up on each other Let’s be people of chances. Let’s be people of hope.