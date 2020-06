On Thursday, May 21, the Copan School presented a virtual awards ceremony.

(A shout-out goes to Jeri Weatherspoon for taking notes as the event played and school secretary Leah Hinkle for proofing the names.)

Pre-K, Mrs. Farris: Bryce Burton — Big Helper; Wesley Cooper — Star Student; Seth Davis —Born Leader; Jake Duke — Most Improved; Jeriah Evans — Character Award; Brailey Hill —Most Determined; Ryder Kirby — Awesome Attitude; Landry Kirk — Team Leader; Anara Montgomery — Artist; Jackson Stevens —Awesome Attitude; Gracie Van —Helping Hand; Matt Weatherspoon — Most Humorous.

Kindergarten, Mrs. Donaho: Will Baker — Sight Word Recognition; Zoey Baker —Number Recognition; Isabella Barnett —S.W. Recognition; Myra Burton —Math, Most Improved and Handwriting; Camden Cody — Math and Number Recognition; Isaiah Delozier — Sight Word Recognition; Cambree Hill — Most Improved and Math; Easton Holland — Most Improved Letter Sounds and Number Production; Kendra Loader — Reading and Art; Kristin Snook – Sign Recognition; Harper Waits — Reading and Handwriting; Logan Waits — Arts and Personality; Kamryn Woodworth — Most Improved Letter and Word Recognition.

First grade, Miss Miller: Conner Allen — Hardworking; Kaleb Allen — Most Improved; Nathanael Black — Math; Jack Hughes — Class Comedian; Nevaeh Kirk — Helping Hand; Brooklyn Loader – Spelling; Canyon Lowe — Best Effort; Wesley Pippen — Wonderful Worker; Travis Schmittle — Good Character; Bella Sharp — Future Teacher; Addalyn Stevens – Positive Attitude; Zoey Tatum — Brightest Smile; Harlee Thomas — Reading; Jojo Weeks — Writing.

Second grade, Mrs. Reynolds: Jaxon Shaffer and Joseph Watts — Top Spellers; Joseph Watts – Math; Jaxon Shaffer — Language Arts; Kycen Lowe — Social Studies; Ruger Virden — Top Reading; Trinity Alston — Most Improved; James Kyler — Biggest Helper; All received Oklahoma Reading Certificates for 25-plus books.

Third grade, Mrs. Reynolds: Slayton Brewington — Top Speller; Payten Call — Math and Language Arts; Madison Cooper — Social Studies and Reading; Jayden Stevens — Art; Luke Duke — Most Improved; Macee Secondine — Helping Hand; All received Oklahoma Reading Awards for 25-plus books read.

Fourth grade, Mrs. Carrie Baker: Kadance Burton and Cadence Kirby — Language Arts; Kadance Burton, Elizabeth Snook, Tanner Thomas — Reading; Kadance Kirby, Elizabeth Snook, Tanner Thomas — Social Studies; Charlie Duke and Tyler Garrison – Most Improved. Fourth-grade AR Goal every month — Cadence Burton, Colt Curtis, Audrey Faulkner, Tyler Garrison, Tyler Garrison, Elizabeth Snook. 25+ Books-Cadence Burton, Colt Curtis, Charlie Duke, Audrey Faulkner, Tyler Garrison, Cadence Kirby, Brooklyn Pendergraft, Elizabeth Snook, Tanner Thomas.

Fifth grade, Mrs. Carrie Baker: Bobby Baker, Cadee Donaho, Zavier Bright, Elijah Evans – Language Arts; Bobby Baker, Xavier Bright, Cadee Donaho – Reading; AR Goal every month — Bobby Baker, Xavier Bright, Sierra Loader, Logan Orsburn; Xavier Alston, Logan Orsburn, Jayden Shaffer — Most Improved; 25-plus Books — Xavier Alston, Bobby Baker, Simon Blum, Zavier Bright, Alexis Call, Cadee Donaho, Elijah Evans, Sierra Loader, Logan Orsburn, Trinity Pendergraft, Ava Scott, Jaiden Shaffer, Kaylee Woodworth, Justin Zubiate.

Fourth and fifth, Coach Scott: Elizabeth Snook, Cadence Kirby —- fourth Math; Bobby Baker, Xavier Bright, Cadee Donaho — fifth Math; Tyler Garrison, Tanner Thomas — fourth Science; Justin Zubiatc, Elijah Evans, Alexis Call – fifth Science; Logan Orsburn — fifth Helping Hand.

PTO Citizenship Awards: Pre-K — Jeriah Evans; Kindergarten — Harper Waits; first grade — Travis Schmittle; second grade — Trinity Alston; third grade — Macee Secondine; fourth grade – Cadence Kirby; fifth grade — Bobby Baker.

Students returning to Copan Schools are encouraged to enroll for the 2020-21 school year during June. Parents and grandparents are reminded that the Cherokee Nation is issuing vouchers for school clothes to registered families. The deadline for applications is June 15. The Cherokee Nation website has posted the forms.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.