Derek A. Herrman, a homeschool student from Bartlesville, has won a college-sponsored National Merit scholarship from the University of Oklahoma.

More than 3,300 students won scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This year, 167 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program.