Editor’s note: This column originally said An Affair of the Heart was being held June 12-14 in Oklahoma City, but the craft show has been cancelled. This is a corrected version of the story.

Welcome back.

Trade shows at the Tulsa Fairgrounds are starting up again on June 20 with a big two-day gun show, and I’ll be there to give you all a report not only on the size of the crowd but also on all the coronavirus prevention measures being put into place. The Spring and Outdoor Living show is also going on that weekend, and horse racing has started back up, so look for my report on all these events as well.

In Oklahoma City, the state fairgrounds will be busy hosting An Affair of the Heart on June 12, which always draws a lot of people. On June 27 the Cowboys of Color Rodeo will be held there and then the R&K Gun Show takes place the following weekend.

In Springfield, Missouri, the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds has also reopened with the Monster Ford Truck Fest on June 13-14 followed by the Ozarks BBQ Festival from June 19-20. The R&K Prepper Show will be held there on June 27-28, and if it is anything like my experience there last year doing a book signing, I look for a big crowd.

The event centers in the Kansas City area are the same; trade shows and other events are coming back as we all try to pick things up again.

Here’s another report from Pawhuska where I spent the last two weekends autographing books.

Businesses are all open including Ree Drummond’s Mercantile where a 2½-hour wait to eat was normal on Friday, and on Saturday it was three hours. They are only seating 40% of their normal crowd at a time, so plan ahead. The same is true at her pizza place although the wait was not quite as long there.

The Ben Johnson Museum is another Pawhuska attraction that is bringing folks in again, and I’ve been told they have plans to open a small movie theater inside soon. Yes, friends we are living through a moment in history that we will all be talking about for a long time to come.

In Bartlesville, I’ve noticed many businesses and not-for-profits are carefully resuming their operations. From Woolaroc and the Price Tower to Elder Care and the United Way, everyone is working hard to serve the community as safely as possible.

I also want to mention that the original Bartlesville Magazine will soon be on the racks and you Sunday paper subscribers will get it first. I know the staff at the Examiner-Enterprise appreciates your business and they are doing their best to keep you informed on details you can only get from a hard copy of the newspaper.

On another note, coming up is a story about the dissolution of the Washington County Board of Adjustments and what that means for residents in the county. What are their options if someone decides to put an objectionable business next to their property? I will be bringing you my personal experience and perspective.

Also coming up, stories of the men and women who have made a difference in the lives of hundreds of children, not for glory, fame or money but out of love and compassion. We should all remember their deeds.

Till next time, I’ll see ya down the road. …