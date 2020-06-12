The Bartlesville Musical Research Society awarded more than $7,600 in scholarships through its 2020 Senior Scholarship Auditions.

The auditions are usually held in person, but this year students sent in video performances for judges to assess on April 23.

Stone Yang was chosen winner of the $3,000 Babe Stewart Award with a cello performance of “Scherzo” by Van Goens. Yang plans to attend Princeton University in September and will major in electrical engineering.

William Shiflet was named winner of the $2,000 William and Betty Jones Award; he played “Moon Chasers”, a piece for marimba by Mark Ford. Shiflet is bound for the University of California-Berkeley in the fall, where he will study mechanical engineering.

The $1,500 and $1,000 Musical Research Awards went to Lauren Greene and Abbie Claussen, respectively. Greene , a flutist, played “Madrigal” by Gaubert and is headed to Pittsburg State University to study accounting. Claussen played a bassoon solo, “Sonate” by Saint Saens. She will be attending the University of Central Oklahoma, majoring in music education.

Yang, Greene and Claussen were accompanied by Marcia Hansen.

In addition to the Senior Scholarships, the Musical Research Society also awarded the $150 Ruth Brush Composition Scholarship to Shiflet for his composition “Trio in E Major”.

The Bartlesville Musical Research Society was established 112 years ago and has been providing a place for students to study, experience and enjoy music with friends from across the community ever since.

The scholarship program was started through a substantial endowment from Mrs. F.W. “Babe” Stewart and has since grown through donations from other members, including Betty Jones, Ruth Brush and Ted Tiffany, to name a few.

Persons interested in contributing and being a member of the Bartlesville Musical Research Society may get further information by going to www.musicalresearch.org.