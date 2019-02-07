Ron Arthur, assistant athletic director for Shawnee Public Schools, has earned the distinction of Certified Athletic Administrator from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Both Arthur and Todd Boyer, SPS athletic director, completed the requirements for the designation this year.

To earn this distinction, Arthur has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination.

Arthur and Boyer join an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 10,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.