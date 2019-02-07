DURANT – Autumn Avina's layup at the buzzer gave the Oklahoma Baptist University Lady Bison a 74-72 victory over Southeastern Thursday evening.

Southeastern started the game on a 7-0 run.

In her first career start, Kaydee Banks knocked down a trey to end the Southeastern run.

Autumn Avina made it a two-point game with a 13-foot jumper. On the opposite end of the floor, she grabbed the defensive rebound, pushed the pace resulting in a Raley Farquhar three-pointer and a 17-15 advantage.

The next trip up Southeasten answered back and tied the game.

With just under a minute left in the first quarter OBU led 20-17 after an Alexa Richards trey.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Bison led 20-19.

The Lady Bison went up 36-33 at halftime.

Avina led OBU with 10 points in the first half. The senior guard also dished out six assists.

Victoria Blankenship struggled early, going 0-for-4 from the field and committed four turnovers. She did grab six rebounds to lead the team in the first half.

The Lady Bison were on fire in the first half, knocking down 6 three-pointers and scored 10 points in the paint.

At the 9:01 mark of the third quarter, Southeastern's Briley Moon knocked down a trey to tie the game at 36-36.

Blankenship scored her first field goal of the game and tied the contest at 38-38. She fouled out with just under two minutes left in the game and ended up with 14 points and nine rebounds. She made 5-of-7 shots in the second half.

Southeastern's Tracy Johnson knocked down a half-court shot at the end of the third quarter to make the score 52-51 in favor of the Lady Bison.

Avina just missed a double-double, scoring 16 points and dishing out nine assists. She also recorded six rebounds and four steals.

Katy Custer chipped in double-double, scoring 13 points and snagging 10 boards.

Banks scored 10 points in the win.

The Lady Bison (9-11, 5-9) will host Southwestern Oklahoma State Saturday at 1 p.m.