DURANT – The Oklahoma Baptist University were unable to match Southeastern Oklahoma State's intensity in the first half, losing 80-64 Thursday evening.

The Bison struggled in the first half and trailed 40-24 at intermission.

Harrison Stoddart led OBU with nine points in the first half. The sophomore finished tied for the team-lead with 16 and canned three treys.

Antonio Wade was the second Bison with 16 points.

Brantly Thompson chipped in 11 points and seven boards in defeat.

Dishon Lowery was in foul trouble much of the contest. The junior playmaker registered 13 minutes and fouled out without scoring. Lowery did manage two rebounds and two steals in limited action.

The Bison will host Southwestern Oklahoma State University Saturday at 3 p.m.