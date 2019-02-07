Municipal candidate filing in six Pottawatomie County municipalities ended Wednesday with some races developing and others winning open seats unopposed.

The municipal offices at stake are in the Town of Asher, Bethel Acres, Pink, Wanette, City of Maud and City of McLoud.

For those races needing elections in Asher, Bethel Acres, Maud and Wanette, seats will be filled in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled April 2, 2019.

Town of Asher

Three Trustees, 4 year terms: James Tomlinson, Kenny Taylor, Dock Perry Jr. and Jeff Short will face elections for those three seats.

Town of Bethel Acres

Ward 1 Trustee term expires April 2023: Jake Clanin and Lucas Cannon are candidates in the election.

Ward 3 Trustee term expires April 2023: Tony Carlile.

Ward 4 Trustee Unexpired term: Maeghan Olsen.

Ward 5 Trustee term expires April 2023: Karen L. Jones

Clerk/Treasurer term expired April 2023: Stephanie Lynn Bennett and Jane Schuster are candidates in the election.

City of Maud

Mayor term expires 2023: Russell W. Dillow, DeCarla Wallgen and Bobby Watson are candidates in the election.

Clerk/Treasurer term expires 2023: David Zeller.

Councilmember Ward 1 term expires 2023: Kurtis Dustman.

Councilmember Ward 3 term expires 2023: Larry Barker and Michael Weeden.

City of McLoud

Councilmember Ward One (1) term expires 2023: Ralph J. Snider

Councilmember Ward Two (2) term expires 2023: Stan Jackson

Town of Pink

Ward One Trustee term expires 2023: Lisa VanLiew.

Ward Three Trustee term expires 2023: David Dunn.

Ward Five Trustee term expires 2023: Bill Emert.

Clerk/Treasurer term expires 2023: No filings yet.

Town of Wanette

Three (3) Trustees — 4 year term ending 2023: Nathan Gregory, Michael Andrew Heltcel, Gail Crawford and Heather J. Cox are candidates in the election.

One (1) Clerk, 4 year term ending 2023: Angela Larman.