Shawnee's Lady Wolves remained at No. 2 in 6A this week and they cemented that ranking with another win over Piedmont - the No. 2 team in 5A.

The 19-0 Lady Wolves are only trailing Putnam City West in the rankings, although Moore is closing in quickly with wins over four ranked 6A teams in two weeks. Both Moore and Shawnee received 2 first place votes and PC West received the other 22. The only loss for PC West came on Nov. 24 to Dallas Skyline High School.

Easy wins over Coweta, Guthrie and Western Heights helped the Wolves move up to No. 18 in 6A. They lost Tuesday to Piedmont, 5A's No. 15 team. Shawnee hosts Harrah Saturday night in their final home regular season game.

They have games at Noble and Carl Albert before the playoffs begin.

Classes below 5A had their final rankings Jan. 28 and playoffs begin next week for most classes.