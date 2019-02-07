Shawnee will host a girls' regional. The Wolves are headed to a tough regional at Union

As the top seed in the east, Shawnee's Lady Wolves will host a 6A Regional that begins on Feb. 21.

The 19-0 Lady Wolves are No. 2 in the state behind PC West. They will play Enid (6-13) Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. after the first game between Tulsa Washington (12-8, No. 17 in 6A) and Sapulpa (11-7, No. 18 in 6A).

The Wolves join Union, Jenks and Bixby in a tough Regional at Union.

Union is 13-6 and No. 9 in 6A. They host Bixby (3-16) in the first round at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Shawnee's first game is at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 against Jenks. The Trojans are 13-6 and No. 10 in 6A.