Oklahoma Baptist football coach Chris Jensen has announced the signings of 26 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent. The 2019 football signing class includes student-athletes primarily from Oklahoma (15) and Texas (10) with one player from Arkansas.

By position group, this year's class includes six wide receivers, six linebackers, five defensive backs, three defensive lineman, two quarterbacks, two offensive linemen, one running back and one tight end.

"We're very pleased to bring these young men into the Bison Football Family," Jensen said. "Again, we made clear to our signees that we are bringing them in because we believe they can be successful in our program, in the classroom and in the community. These young men will help continue to move Bison football forward."

Jensen and his staff were charged with replacing 10 seniors from the 2018 football team that finished with a 5-6 record in the Great American Conference, including winning all five games against is Oklahoma NCAA Division II opponents.

Spring signees for football include Malik Barrow from West Memphis, Arkansas, Nick Boone from Allen, Texas, Quinton Browder from Arlington, Texas, Kaleb Butler from Muskogee, Jaden Carpenter from McKinney, Texas, T.J. Chase from Blanchard, Julian Clarke from Jenks, Tyler Crump from Norman, Jacob Fuller from Tulsa, C.D. Harjo from Okemah, Keilahn Harris from Richardson, Texas, Tyler King from Wewoka, Kyle Lewis from Elmore City, Michael Marshall from Arlington, Texas, Dawson Neighbors from Muskogee, Scotty Paul from Ringling, Braden Phipps from Jenks, Peter Popoola from Princeton, Texas, Ryan Price from Blanchard, T.J. Ratcliffe from Jacksonville, Texas, Kenyatta Richardson from Mansfield, Texas, Trevor Stuever from Washington, Oklahoma, Elijah Tomlin from Tulsa, Jaxon Turner from Mesquite, Texas, B.J. Westmoreland from Mesquite, Texas, and Zion Wood from Antlers.

Trey Green from Kingfisher was the spring signee for men's basketball.