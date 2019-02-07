The Pottawatomie County warrants team has been on a two-day warrant sweep and the work is ongoing, deputies said Wednesday evening.

Pottawatomie County Sgt. Steven Sample said the team has made six arrests so far and are hoping for several more by the end of this week.

The warrant sweep, which has included most of Pottawatomie County, included a search for one suspect in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

The warrants are specifically targeted for property and violent crime cases, he said, and include defendants with gang affiliations, Sample said.

The sheriff's warrant team is currently made up of a multiple jurisdictions, including sheriff's deputies, Shawnee and Tecumseh police officers, as well as Absentee Shawnee tribal police.