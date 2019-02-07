The Shawnee swim team is sending a big group to the state meet in Edmond Friday, Feb. 15.

Five relay teams placed in the Top 16 of all regional times to qualify to compete at state. Six individuals qualified for state with four of those swimming in multiple events.

The swimmers and teams heading to state next week include:

• Girls 200-yard freestyle relay qualified with the 5th best qualifying time

• Girls 200-yard medley relay qualified with the 9th best qualifying time

• Boys 200-yard freestyle relay qualified with the 11th best qualifying time

• Boys 200-yard medley relay qualified with the 12th best qualifying time

• Boys 400-yard freestyle relay qualified with the 15th best qualifying time

• Isabel Webb in the 50-yard freestyle with the 6th best qualifying time. Webb also qualified in the 100-yard backstroke with the 11th best time.

• Leticia Cervantes in the 200-yard individual medley with the 11th best qualifying time. Cervantes also qualified in the 100-yard butterfly with the 11th best time.

• Trent Ogden in the 50-yard freestyle with the 21st best qualifying time. Ogden also qualified in the 100-yard backstroke with the 13th best time.

• Brodie Morris in the 200-yard freestyle with the 16th best qualifying time. Morris also qualified in the 500-yard freestyle with the 20th best time.

• Kiergan Gibson in the 100-yard breaststroke with the 18th best qualifying time

• Savannah Smith in the 200-yard individual medley with the 24th best qualifying time.