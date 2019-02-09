Kimberly Morgan and Victor Harjo Jr. of Shawnee announce the birth of a daughter, Veyda René Harjo.

She was born at 10:32 a.m., Jan. 2, 2019, at SSM Health St Anthony Hospital — Shawnee. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She is the granddaughter of Sharon Harjo and Victor Harjo Sr. of Oklahoma, Yvette Sipes and Douglas Sipes of Shawnee, and Edgar Morgan of Holdenville.

She is the great-granddaughter of Wanda Deiss of Shawnee.

She is the sister of Drayson, Daiden, Natalie and Nakias.