Tecumseh's wrestlers got a big win over Chandler on Senior Night Thursday. The Savages won 51-24 thanks to several pins.

Ryder Kinsey got the scoring started with a 17-10 win over Chandler's Jake Webber.

Tecumseh's Jeff Hand at 126-pounds got a pin in the second period to beat Eliah Davis.

At 132 pounds, Savage Jacob Cash got a first-period pin over Brayden Danker. Gage Shirey followed that with a first-quarter pin of his own at 138-pounds to extend Tecumseh's lead.

Corbin Bowie's match at 145 was extended to the second period before he pinned Chandler's Tyson Rivas.

Tyler Bingham followed up his conference tournament championship with a first-period pin.

Cody Rackley struggled with Chandler's Lyle Snodgrass, but he was able to get the pin early in the third period.

Josh Trice and Colton Branch each had their chances to get a win for Tecumseh before Chandler wrestlers escaped and came back to get the win.

Tecumseh's female wrestler Brinkley Bone took on Brayden Danker in an exhibition match after the scoring was done. She had a strong performance and fought off Danker a few times and had a couple of chances to pin her opponent before she lost in a good match.