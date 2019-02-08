On Friday, one of four candidates who filed a Declaration of Candidacy for trustee seats in the Town of Asher withdrew that filing, so no election will be needed.

The town of Asher has three trustee seats open, each being four-year terms. With four filings — James Tomlinson, Kenny Taylor, Dock Perry Jr. and Jeff Short — an election would have been needed in April.

But Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stove said Kenny Taylor withdrew from the race on Friday.

The other three will take the three open seats unopposed.