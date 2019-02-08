STROUD – The Earlsboro Lady Wildcats ended their season with a 46-39 loss to Porum in district play Friday evening.

Earlsboro trailed 32-14 at halftime.

Abbey McCarroll scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half, but the Lady Wildcats couldn't get within striking distance.

Briana Nadeau finished with 10 points.

As a team, Earlsboro made 5 of 7 from the charity stripe, compared to 18 of 30 for Porum.

The Lady Wildcats end their season with a 15-12 record.

Boys

On the boy's side, the Earlsboro Wildcats came up short in their bid for a return to the state tournament after losing 60-52 at the hands of Porum.

The Wildcats led 14-13 after the first quarter but trailed 29-27 at halftime.

The real difference was the 21-point fourth quarter for Porum.

Elijah Maher led Earlsboro with 22 points. He knocked down 6 three-pointers in the loss.

Micah Anderson joined him in double figures with 16 points.

The Wildcats end their season with a 9-15 record.