A hearing expected Thursday was rescheduled next week involving a Shawnee medical marijuana business filing a civil lawsuit against another over a name dispute.

The civil suit was filed in Pottawatomie County District Court by the plaintiff, Oklahoma Roots, LLC, against the defendant, OK Roots Dispensary, LLC.

According to the suit, the plaintiff organized that business on Feb. 15, 2018, while the defendant organized on Oct. 17, 2018.

Oklahoma Roots, LLC, operates in the 5800 block of North Harrison, while OK Roots Dispensary, LLC, operates in the 500 block of South Beard.

