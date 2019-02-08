A suspect is jailed after the theft of a vehicle in Shawnee prompted a high-speed pursuit up U.S. 177, ending with a rollover crash near the Perkins area, police said.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said about 6:45 a.m. Friday, a local resident went outside to start a vehicle so it could warm up, but left it unlocked.

That vehicle was stolen from the scene and an off-duty officer heading home from a shift spotted the car and confirmed it was stolen, she said, then attempted a traffic stop.

“A pursuit began northbound on U.S. 177, reaching speeds up to 125 mph,” she said.

The pursuit ended in a rollover crash in the Perkins area, she said, which is south of Stillwater.

The male driver, Harley D. LeFlore, 24, and a female passenger, were both transported to Stillwater's Hospital, she said, and then LeFlore was arrested on numerous complaints.

LeFlore was booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on complaints of endangering others while eluding police, running a roadblock, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, jail records show.

Formal charges have not been filed.

Lozano-Stafford, who said the female passenger was transferred from Stillwater to a hospital in Tulsa for her injuries, said the case is still under investigation and police aren't sure of the female's involvement in the case.

Once the investigation is complete, reports will be turned over to the district attorney's office for consideration of charges.

Watch for updates.