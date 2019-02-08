WANETTE – Both Macomb squads came away with road victories Friday night. The boys won 60-38 and the girls came away with a 53-46 overtime thriller.

Ian Horn led the Hornets with 23 points and knocked down 3 three-pointers in the victory.

Emmett McNutt joined him in double figures with 16 points and canned three treys of his own.

Macomb held Wanette to 12 first-half points.

“We pressed in the first half but more importantly we did a great job of not allowing second chance points,” Macomb coach Matt Riggs said. “We were able to get out in transition and knock down 7 of 10 at the free throw line."

In the girl's game, Ashton Powell scored a game-high 22 points.

Mariah Carolina added 10 points and the lone Macomb trey.