The McLoud Alumni Association will be having the McLoud High School Reunion on Saturday, June 29th, at 12:30 p.m. in the McLoud Jr. High Cafeteria. The theme this year is "Let the Good Times Roll" in honor of the 50 year class of 1969 that went to New Orleans on their senior trip. Currently the McLoud High School class of 1969 is looking for classmates that graduated or only attended school with them a few years. Please contact Judy (McKinley) Sell at js4816@swbell.net or on her cell phone at 405-642-3072, or contact Judy (Shannon) Harrell at mandjharrell@gmail.com or on her cell phone at 405-642-8326. The McLoud Alumni email is mcloudalumni@gmail.com.