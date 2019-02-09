Hello again, everyone! It’s a busy week here at Shawnee Senior Center – and not just from all of our regular activities. We are preparing for the Mobile Smiles bus to be here next week – Feb 11-15! You may have heard about it last year, as it has been to Shawnee a couple of times before, but just in case it’s new to you let me give you the scoop.

The Mobile Smiles Oklahoma bus is actually an RV that has been modified to provide dental services and education for people who don’t have dental insurance – in this case, Pottawatomie County adults and seniors. They provide cleanings, extractions, x-rays, and fillings. How amazing is that?

Now as you can imagine, this service is an expensive proposition, and if it weren’t for the AVEDIS Foundation, this offering would certainly not be happening to this extent because one day of Mobile Smiles cost $1,000. For this $1,000, they provide between $5,000 and $10,000 in dental care at no charge to the community members who make appointments!

Avedis has made arrangements for five days in February, when the bus will be at Shawnee Senior Center. In March, the bus will spend five days at the Community Market. So, if you don’t have dental insurance and are in need of a dentist, please call us at 405.878.1528, because we still have a couple of late week appointments left. If you miss this week, you can sign up for the series of appointments that will be available in March. This is a value of $50,000 to $200,000 in potential dental services to be provided.

Dental infections can cause havoc in your life and what might have been taken care of with a filling may end up costing you your teeth. They can cause medical procedures to be delayed. Left untreated, they can become septic then you’ll really be in trouble.

Mobile Smiles staff also takes your blood pressure before they treat you. If you do have blood pressure issues, make sure they’re under control. At our last event, a person came in for treatment and didn’t know they had high blood pressure. Bless their heart, it was at stroke level, so the appointment may have saved a life! So they are on the schedule this time for an appointment with HBP under control!

Mobile Smiles staff can take 10 appointments per day, and we have three standby applicants in case: 1) someone no shows, 2) they move faster than anticipated, 3) someone’s BP is too high. So if you haven’t seen a dentist in a while because you don’t have insurance or funds, please take full advantage of this service while it is available to you at no charge. Avedis really means it when they say “We’re here for good.”

Now, on another note, Shawnee Senior Center has been gifted with the most beautiful king-size quilt donated by Spinning Spools Quilt Guild with freestyle quilting by textile artisan Ann Cosgrove. We launched raffle ticket sales for at a cost of $1 each or six for $5, and they will remain on sale at Shawnee Senior Center (401 N. Bell St.) until the drawing on May 10 (the Friday before Mother’s Day, hint hint).

If one of your goals for this year was to spend time doing fun things with people you like or love, Shawnee Senior Center meets that criteria! Did your resolutions include getting fit, eating well, socializing and learning something new? You can participate in our fitness classes, socialize and enjoy an awesome lunch every weekday! We have a lot of new people in our fitness classes, so don’t feel like you have to know what you’re doing to show up and join us.

As a reminder, the money we raise and funds from our partners go to support programs and services at Shawnee Senior Center – and for the most part our programs and services are free, though lunches run only $2. We are able to provide these services because of our partnerships.

Welcome to our new annual partners: Arvest Bank, Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Grand Casino, Hotel and Resort, and Shawnee CTV. They join our current sponsors: Avedis Foundation, City of Shawnee, Central Oklahoma Economic Development District – Area Agency on Aging, Gateway to Prevention & Recovery, Route 66 Creative, Shawnee Milling Company, and Walmart Foundation.

Shawnee Senior Center (where you only have to 50 or “better” to play!) is located at 401 N. Bell Street, attached to the east end of the municipal auditorium.

I hope you join Mike Askins and I when we will be chatting on KGFF, FM100.9. Wednesday morning at 8:35.

So until then, see you at the center!