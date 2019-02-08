KONAWA – The Prague Red Devils scored 30 points in the fourth quarter as they went on to defeat Konawa 68-56 Friday night.

Prague led 18-13 after the first quarter. Konawa managed to pull even at halftime. At the break, the score was tied 28-28.

Konawa pulled ahead after the third quarter, then the Red Devils erupted for 30 in the final frame.

Zadden Jones led the charge with 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Isaac Bloomer and Brayden McGinnis scored 17 and 13 points respectively.

The Lady Red Devils fell to Konawa 61-46.

Prague will host Jones Feb. 12.