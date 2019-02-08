A new committee is being formed to help with operations regarding city parks and community events.

During this week's Shawnee City Commission meeting, ground rules were approved to form the group.

Director of Operations James Bryce said the committee would be made up of four members and one City Commissioner all appointed by the City Commission. “Each member would serve a three-year term,” he said.

Bryce noted a requirement that committee members would reside within the city limits, but Mayor Richard Finley and Ward 4 Commissioner Darren Rutherford expressed a desire to make the group more inclusive.

The board decided to amend the ordinance, opting to use the same language the Beautification Committee has adopted, which allows an exception for members living outside the city, as long as they have some tie or interest to the community.

All recommendations from the committee would be presented to the commission for final approval.

Each year a report of the board’s actions will be presented to the City Commission, Bryce said.

“The staff feels as though the Parks and Recreation Committee would help make recommendations and decisions centered on what the citizens of Shawnee have said they expect to see,” Bryce said. “As you know we have a Parks Master Plan, and did a community survey.

The board unanimously named Ward 1 Commissioner Ed Bolt to the committee.