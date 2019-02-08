Recently-retired Shawnee Fire Chief Dru Tischer was honored Thursday after 23 years of service to the community in the field.

Recently-retired Shawnee Fire Chief Dru Tischer was honored Thursday after 23 years of service to the community in the field. During the event, Interim City Manager Eric Benson read a proclamation signed by Mayor Richard Finley that officially declared Feb. 8, 2019, Dru Tischer Day.

A suitable benchmark for Tischer's legacy, the newly remodeled Fire Station No. 2 is set to open today, as well, Interim Fire Chief Andy Starkey said.