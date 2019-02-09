The Shawnee Lions Club will hold their 15th Annual Chili Feast Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

There will be music during lunch and dinner from musician Steve Story and tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children under 10 years old. One ticket includes a bowl of chili, crackers, Fritos, tea, or water and a dessert. Take out orders will also be available.

According to Lions member Chris Thomas, all proceeds from the event go toward the various service projects the club does for the community.

“Lions does a lot of work in Shawnee, the State of Oklahoma and all over the world. Lions is the largest service organization in the world and we are proud to be a part of it,” Thomas said.

Lions supports several organizations for the local and communities all over the world.

In Oklahoma, Thomas said they support two main organizations.

“A couple of things in the State we are proud to support are the Meadows of Hope Foster Home located in Perkins, between Shawnee and Stillwater. It takes Oklahoma kids off the streets,” Thomas said. “And Oklahoma Lions Eye Bank located in Oklahoma City. This facility sends corneas all over the United States for transplants and all over the world when requested.”

Within Shawnee, Lions helps with a number of organizations and events including, Shawnee Homeless support, eye screening at schools or daycares, Project Graduation, Bikes for kids, Family Promise, C-Bar Ranch and Legacy Parenting.

Thomas said Lions is hoping to raise around $10,000 or as much as they can and so far have raised about $8,000.

I think the community loves attending because we make darn good chili and they like to support our local civic clubs," Thomas said.

Thomas explained there is a local children’s version of Lions club consisting of children throughout the community who also take part in service projects.

“Our local LEOs Club, which consists of local kids (our youth program that is a "branch" of our Club) has made quilts for a local nursing home and we have donated to that cause,” he said.

Lions has funded the fence around Lions Club Park and the scoreboards at the baseball park behind the YMCA.

For more information on the Chili Feast and the Shawnee Lions Club visit shawneeoklions.org.