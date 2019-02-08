TECUMSEH – Tecumseh cruised to a 78-47 victory over Little Axe Friday night.

The Savages jumped out to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter and doubled up the visitors by halftime. Tecumseh held a 38-17 lead at intermission.

Anthony Billy led the scoring charge with 16 points.

Jayden Shafer and Edward Carey scored 13 and 12 respectively.

As a team, the Savages knocked down 8 three-pointers. Shafer and Billy each knocked down two apiece.

The Savages struggled at the charity stripe, connecting on 6 of 14.

Girls

The Lady Savages handled Little Axe, winning 50-36 Friday night.

Schantel Evans led Tecumseh with 12 points.

Tawny Billy and Addison Day each added 11 points.

Little Axe cut the Tecumseh lead to four points, but Billy and the Lady Savages went to work at the free-throw line, with Billy knocking down all four of her fourth quarter throws.

Both Tecumseh squads will begin district play Feb. 15 when they travel to Clinton.