On Friday morning a vacant duplex at 223 S. Oklahoma sustained heavy fire damage, mainly in the attic area over both sides of the structure, Shawnee Fire Department Batt. Chief Jack Miller said. Though no report has come back yet for the cause of the blaze, Miller was able to confirm no occupants were inside at the time.