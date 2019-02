HARRAH – The Bethel Wildcats picked up a much-needed win with a 54-42 triumph over Harrah Friday evening.

The Wildcats led 33-25 at halftime.

Harrah managed to outscore Bethel 10-7 in the third quarter but were unable to mount a comeback in the final quarter.

Drae Wood led all scorers with 15 points. Devin Acklin joined him in double figures with 12.

The Lady Wildcats came up short, losing 59-43 to Harrah.

Both Bethel squads will travel to Mount St. Mary Feb. 12.