• Learn a game: The Shawnee Senior Center will have bridge lessons from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

• Visit the theatre: Shawnee Little Theatre presents the musical thriller "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box office at 405-275-2805 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Bob Wendland is directing the show with Carrie Hathcock as musical director.

• Hear about the city's finances: The monthly meeting of Indivisible Shawnee will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Shawnee Public Library. This month’s featured speaker is Chance Allison, finance director and treasurer for the city of Shawnee. He will bring the group up to date of the current state of finances in the city. The public is invited to attend.