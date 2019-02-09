CROWDER – Sarah Fleming scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the second half and the Asher Lady Indians pulled out a 44-36 victory over Indianola in the first round of district play.

Asher led 19-4 after the first quarter.

Bailey Larman scored a team-high six points in the first frame.

Indianola closed the gap by halftime and the Lady Indians held a 23-15 lead at the break.

Kat Dixson and Larman each knocked down one three-pointer in the victory.

Larman added 10 points for Asher.

Asher (10-14) will travel to face Crowder Saturday at 6:30 p.m in the district semifinals.